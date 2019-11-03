{{featured_button_text}}
Julsen
Photo courtesy: Andrew Ferren Photography

Taylor Erin Julsen and Alex John David Schwichtenberg were married at 4:30 p.m. on September 7, 2019, at The Rustic Rose Barn in Roland, Iowa.

The bride’s parents are Barb and Mike Mikesh and the late Brad Julsen. The groom’s parents are Marcia McGowan and John Schwichtenberg, Jr.

The couple resides in Urbandale.

