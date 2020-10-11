Hubka, Ruddick married

Stephanie Hubka and Austin Ruddick were married on October 5, 2019, at the Central Iowa Fairgrounds in Marshalltown.

Stephanie is the daughter of Dan and Lori Hubka of Sheffield, and the granddaughter of Norma Mittelstadt of Hampton. Austin is the son of Kim and Lori Ruddick of Marshalltown, and the grandson of Donna Dorsey of Hampton.

Matron of Honor was Dakota Clayton, friend of the bride, and Maid of Honor was Kayley Thompson, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Steph Hubka, sister-in-law of the bride, Shanie Hubka, sister-in-law of the bride and Joanna Ruddick, sister-in-law of the groom.

Best men were Cody Scovill, friend of groom, and Chris Grimes, friend of groom. Groomsmen were Jeremy Ruddick, brother of groom, Jordan Hubka, brother of bride, and Levi Hubka, brother of bride.

Flower girl was Sofie Numelin, cousin of bride. Ring bearers were Kellen and Clayton Ruddick, nephews of groom.

Stepahnie is a K1 classroom teacher at the Downtown School in the Des Moines Public School District. Austin is a delivery driver with UPS Marshalltown. The couple resides in Marshalltown.

