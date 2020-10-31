Wearda Farm Management transitioning ownership to Agri-Management

Agri-Management Services and Affiliates, of Marion, has taken over management of some farm management accounts of Wearda Farm Management Inc., of Hampton. Wearda will work closely with Agri-Management Services during the transition of these accounts.

Agri-Management Services is a provider of agricultural and commercial real estate appraisals, real estate and business sales and acquisitions, farm management and swine farm management. Wearda Farm Management was established in 1977 by Charles “Charlie” Wearda and provides real estate appraisals , farm management and real estate sales in North Central Iowa.

Agri-Management recently hired Scott Borcherding to manage the growth in farm management and ag real estate created by the Wearda acquisition. Borcherding has extensive agricultural experience with his own farming operation in the region and previous experience with large grain merchandising concerns.

