Water system work closes part of Sixth Street Southeast in Mason City

Water system work in Mason City

The city has closed Sixth Street Southeast from Kentucky to Vermont avenues for work.

 Jaci Smith

Blame the water system.

The replacement of two water valves and a fire hydrant are the reason the city has closed Sixth Street Southeast between Kentucky and Vermont avenues, according to a press release from the City of Mason City.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area. The street will reopen on Oct. 22.

Anyone with questions can call Joe Bohl, 641-421-3677.

