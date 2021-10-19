Water system work closes part of Sixth Street Southeast in Mason City

Blame the water system.
The replacement of two water valves and a fire hydrant are the reason the city has closed Sixth Street Southeast between Kentucky and Vermont avenues, according to a press release from the City of Mason City.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area. The street will reopen on Oct. 22.
Anyone with questions can call Joe Bohl, 641-421-3677.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jaci Smith
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today