Watch where you put those election signs

Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore is reminding residents of the regulation related to election signs.

Campaign signs are prohibited on publicly owned property, including city parking and county road rights-of-way. Campaign signs are also generally prohibited on property owned, leased, or occupied by a corporation, financial institution, or insurance company.

Signs in violation may be removed by the respective law enforcement authority or engineering department.

Persons with questions on campaign signs may contact the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure board. The website is www.iowa.gov/ethics. You can also call 515-281-4028.

For more information, visit www.cerrogordoauditor.gov or call 641-421-3041.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.