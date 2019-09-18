North Iowa Area Community College will host a Volunteer Fair from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Activity Center on the NIACC campus.
The fair is an opportunity to familiarize yourself with the many volunteer options here in our region. The fair, which is free and open to the public, will feature representatives from around 30 service organizations to share information on how they serve the community and how you can get involved.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information on the Volunteer Fair, please contact Erica McBride at 641-422-4413.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.