North Iowa Area Community College will host a Volunteer Fair from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Activity Center on the NIACC campus.

The fair is an opportunity to familiarize yourself with the many volunteer options here in our region. The fair, which is free and open to the public, will feature representatives from around 30 service organizations to share information on how they serve the community and how you can get involved.

For more information on the Volunteer Fair, please contact Erica McBride at 641-422-4413.

