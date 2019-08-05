{{featured_button_text}}

The River City Society for Historic Preservation will host a visual tour of Frank Lloyd Wright home in Michigan at noon on Tuesday at the Architectural Interpretive Center, next to the Stockman House at 5210 First St. NE.

The bring-your-own-lunch visual tour will be guided by Chuck and Nancy Sweetman.

It is free and open to the public.

Stockman House

Frank Lloyd Wright's Stockman House is an example of Prairie School architecture.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments