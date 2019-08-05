The River City Society for Historic Preservation will host a visual tour of Frank Lloyd Wright home in Michigan at noon on Tuesday at the Architectural Interpretive Center, next to the Stockman House at 5210 First St. NE.
The bring-your-own-lunch visual tour will be guided by Chuck and Nancy Sweetman.
It is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.