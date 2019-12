Haven't had a chance to have that all-important chat with Santa before the big day arrives, here's one of your last chances.

Santa will be hanging out with a few of his elves at his house in Clear Lake from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

His temporary home is on the southeast corner of Clear Lake City Park. Look for the Candy Cane Lane.

If you want to snap a photo, that will set you back $5. After all, Santa's job isn't easy.

