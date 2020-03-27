Village Cooperative elects new board member
Village Cooperative elects new board member

Village Cooperative's new board

Village Co-op board members, left to right: Eldean Matheson, Ron Stroup, President Bob Miller, Secretary Sandy Thoen, and Ron Norlinger.

Village Cooperative members elected a new member of the Co-op board of directors during their March annual meeting held in the Co-op Commons Room.

Ron Norlinger was elected to serve a three-year term. He succeeds Doris Smith who retired after serving two three-year terms. The reorganized board serving the Co-op during the following year includes President Bob Miller, First Vice President Eldean Matheson, Second Vice President Ron Norlinger, Secretary Sandy Thoen, and Treasurer Ron Stroup. A short business discussion included Co-op compliance with health safety measures during the spread of the coronavirus.

The Village Cooperative of Mason City is a 3-story 50-unit independent living neighborhood under a single roof at 275 N. Taft Ave. It first opened Oct. 1, 2010 for member/residents age 55 and older and is jointly owned by its members. An elected board sets policy and takes an active role in ensuring the smooth operation of the building and grounds. In addition, the Co-op employs a management firm which provides office management as well as housekeeping and maintenance services in areas such as member gathering places, a guest suite, hallways, exercise room, wood shop and an underground garage and car wash.

