Vic Ferrari returns to Surf for New Year’s Eve show

Variety cover band Vic Ferrari will perform on Tuesday at the historic Surf Ballroom & Museum's 2020 New Year’s Eve Party.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin-based band has been performing since 1988, and is known for its loyal fan base and high-energy shows with covers of rock, pop, and country songs from the 1960s to the 2000s.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.surfballroom.com, or by calling 641-357-6151, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Ticket prices are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m. Attendees must be age 21 or older.

The Surf Ballroom & Museum is located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0