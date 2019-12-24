Vic Ferrari returns to Surf for New Year’s Eve show
Vic Ferrari returns to Surf for New Year's Eve show

Vic Ferrari Band

Vic Ferrari Band will perform Dec. 31 at the Surf Ballroom.

Variety cover band Vic Ferrari will perform on Tuesday at the historic Surf Ballroom & Museum's 2020 New Year’s Eve Party.

The Wisconsin-based band has been performing since 1988, and is known for its loyal fan base and high-energy shows with covers of rock, pop, and country songs from the 1960s to the 2000s.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.surfballroom.com, or by calling 641-357-6151, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Ticket prices are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m. Attendees must be age 21 or older.

The Surf Ballroom & Museum is located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.

