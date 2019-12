Mindi Vervaecke has joined the law firm of Heiny, McManigal, Duffy, Stambaugh and Anderson as a partner.

Vervaecke has practiced law since 1996 and focuses her practice in the areas of workers’ compensation and insurance law, representing injured people. Before joining Heiny, McManigal, Duffy, Stambaugh and Anderson, Mindi was a partner in Fitzsimmons and Vervaecke Law firm from 1999 through 2019.