Venture School program in Mason City seeks applicants

Looking to start your own business? Heading back to school first may be your best first step.

The University of Iowa’s Venture School, the state’s entrepreneurial training program developed by the University of Iowa John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, will train entrepreneurs in the Mason City region in partnership with North Iowa Area Community College Pappajohn Center in Spring 2020. The seven-week Venture School program is built from a curriculum developed by the National Science Foundation I-Corps at Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley.

Venture School is now accepting applications to participate in its Spring 2020 program. Participants will gain marketing skills and make valuable connections to help them take their innovative idea to the next level.

Orientation is on Feb. 13 with the program running from 5:30-9 p.m. every Thursday, Feb. 20-April 9 at the NIACC Pappajohn Center room 117, 500 College Dr., Mason City.

The application deadline is Jan. 31. Visit www.venture-school.com for more information.

