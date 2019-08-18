{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Iowa’s Venture School is coming to the Mason City region in partnership with North Iowa Area Community College in early fall 2019.

Established in 2013, the eight-week Venture School program is built from a streamlined curriculum developed by the National Science Foundation I-Corps at Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley.

Since its inception, Venture School has helped guide over 290 teams across the state of Iowa, and is designed to benefit Iowa startups, small businesses, nonprofits and corporate innovation teams.

Venture School is now accepting applications to participate in its Fall 2019 program. The program helps individuals and teams master the startup process by focusing on real-world experimentation, customer discovery and Lean LaunchPad methodologies.

Participants will gain marketing and make connections to help them take their innovative idea to the next level. Venture School is looking for hardworking teams and individuals throughout the Mason City region to join the upcoming fall program.

The application deadline is Sept. 16. The program will runs from 5:30-9 p.m. every Tuesday from Oct. 1- Nov. 19 (no class Oct. 29) at the NIACC Pappajohn Center room 117,500 College Dr., Mason City. Visit www.venture-school.com for more information.

