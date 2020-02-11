You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Valentine's Cabaret at with BrickStreet Theatre
0 comments

Valentine's Cabaret at with BrickStreet Theatre

{{featured_button_text}}
Valentine's Day Dinner Cabaret
Via BrickStreet Theatre website

Still looking for a special event for you and your loved one on Valentine's Day?

Join BrickStreet Theatre at 6:30 p.m. on Friday for a night of romance and elegance in the Boman Fine Arts Center at the Valentine's Day Cabaret.

Be serenaded with the sounds of love by veteran BrickStreet Theatre members as you dine on your choice of swordfish, bison tenderloin medallions, or duck leg confit.

Reservations are required. Tickets are $45 per person and can be found on the theater's website: www.brickstreettheatre.org/home or by calling 641-585-1800.

The Boman Fine Arts Center is located at 225 John K. Hanson Dr., Forest City.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2019 Coach of the Year!
Salute

2019 Coach of the Year!

Congratulations to Nathan Meyer for being named the Mason City Recreation Department’s 2019 Coach of the Year! Nathan received sportsmanship a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News