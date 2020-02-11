Valentine's Cabaret at with BrickStreet Theatre

Still looking for a special event for you and your loved one on Valentine's Day?

Join BrickStreet Theatre at 6:30 p.m. on Friday for a night of romance and elegance in the Boman Fine Arts Center at the Valentine's Day Cabaret.

Be serenaded with the sounds of love by veteran BrickStreet Theatre members as you dine on your choice of swordfish, bison tenderloin medallions, or duck leg confit.

Reservations are required. Tickets are $45 per person and can be found on the theater's website: www.brickstreettheatre.org/home or by calling 641-585-1800.

The Boman Fine Arts Center is located at 225 John K. Hanson Dr., Forest City.

