University of Dubuque fall semester Dean's List

  • Updated
The University of Dubuque recently released its fall semester 2020 Academic Dean's List.

To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.

The University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees as well as other educational opportunities. Founded in 1852, UD is home to around 2,300 students. 

The following North Iowa student was honored:

Mason Hanft, Nora Springs

School bus education weblogo
