United Way of North Central Iowa held a kickoff event for its annual fundraising campaign at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Center on Thursday.
United Way staff was joined by the United Way Board of Directors, fellow nonprofit agencies, volunteers and community members to announce this year's slogan, "Where there's a you, there's a way," and a fundraising goal of $826,000. The organization brought in $726,000 during the 2018 campaign, which officials reported was used to fund more than 40 programs and impacted 15,280 lives in North Iowa.
During the event, United Way of North Central Iowa CEO Jen Arends introduced Emily Dunbar, preparedness coordinator for Cerro Gordo County Public Health, as the campaign chair who will lead the cabinet in raising funds.
Arends, along with Marketing and Engagement Director Lindsey Isaacson, both took time to acknowledge the members of the newly created campaign cabinet, consisting of community leaders.
Isaacson stressed Thursday that a successful campaign should be defined by the ability to meet every funding request rather meeting a monetary goal.
In a press release, United Way stated that each year, strained agency budgets lead to funding requests that exceed available funds, which usually cover about half of all requests.
A new way for people to donate money to the United Way was on display Thursday with electronic DipJars, where donors simply swipe their credit or debit cards and a set amount of money is automatically deducted from their account within seconds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.