{{featured_button_text}}
United Way 3

United Way of North Central Iowa 2019 Campaign Chair Emily Dunbar speaks Thursday at the annual campaign kickoff event at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Center.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

United Way of North Central Iowa held a kickoff event for its annual fundraising campaign at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Center on Thursday. 

United Way staff was joined by the United Way Board of Directors, fellow nonprofit agencies, volunteers and community members to announce this year's slogan, "Where there's a you, there's a way," and a fundraising goal of $826,000. The organization brought in $726,000 during the 2018 campaign, which officials reported was used to fund more than 40 programs and impacted 15,280 lives in North Iowa. 

United Way 1

United Way of North Central Iowa CEO Jen Arends speaks Thursday at the annual campaign kickoff event at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Center.

During the event, United Way of North Central Iowa CEO Jen Arends introduced Emily Dunbar, preparedness coordinator for Cerro Gordo County Public Health, as the campaign chair who will lead the cabinet in raising funds. 

Arends, along with Marketing and Engagement Director Lindsey Isaacson, both took time to acknowledge the members of the newly created campaign cabinet, consisting of community leaders. 

United Way 2

United Way of North Central Iowa officials and supporters attend the annual campaign kickoff event at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Center.

Isaacson stressed Thursday that a successful campaign should be defined by the ability to meet every funding request rather meeting a monetary goal. 

In a press release, United Way stated that each year, strained agency budgets lead to funding requests that exceed available funds, which usually cover about half of all requests. 

A new way for people to donate money to the United Way was on display Thursday with electronic DipJars, where donors simply swipe their credit or debit cards and a set amount of money is automatically deducted from their account within seconds. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments