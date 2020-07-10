United Way of North Central Iowa adds campaign and marketing director

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Angelina Perez has been hired as the United Way of North Central Iowa's new campaign and marketing director.

Perez will head United Way’s fundraising and community outreach efforts. She has experience in finance, marketing and event management. After spending the majority of her career in the corporate sector, Perez has redirected her focus in the last 5 years to the nonprofit world.

“We’re excited to have Angelina on board,” said United Way CEO Jen Arends, “She values our community and will be a strong team member for United Way.”

The United Way of North Central Iowa is a non-profit charity that works to improve the daily lives and future opportunities of north Iowa residents. For more information on United Way of North Central Iowa, visit www.unitedwaynci.org.

