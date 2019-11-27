{{featured_button_text}}

After a long day of Black Friday shopping, why not treat yourself to some leisurely shopping while sipping wine?

The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Franklin County will host Friday Uncorked from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday in Hampton.

Friday uncorked

Only 250 tickets for the event are sold. 

Tickets with a souvenir glass are $25 and are on sale at Center One, 5 First St. SW.

For more information, call 641-456-5668.

