After a long day of Black Friday shopping, why not treat yourself to some leisurely shopping while sipping wine?
The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Franklin County will host Friday Uncorked from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday in Hampton.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Only 250 tickets for the event are sold.
Tickets with a souvenir glass are $25 and are on sale at Center One, 5 First St. SW.
For more information, call 641-456-5668.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.