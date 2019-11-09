{{featured_button_text}}

This fall, first-year Iowa State University student Lucas Udelhofen of Mason City was invited by Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen to participate in the 2019-20 President's Leadership Class.

Udelhofen majors in pre-architecture.

Lucas Udelhofen, Newman Catholic High School Band

Parents: Jim and Julie Udelhofen

Music: Concert band, jazz band, marching band, pit band, solo/ensemble contest, backstage musical manager

Beyond Music: National Honor Society, church youth group, church youth choir, 4-H, high school reading competition, cross country manager

Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University to major in Architecture.

Each fall, 30 first-year students are selected for the class based on high school leadership experience, academic achievement, and involvement in school and community service. 

The class meets weekly in the president's residence, to discuss a variety of topics related to leadership. Each student also receives a $1,000 scholarship.

Udelhofen is a graduate of Newman Catholic High School.

