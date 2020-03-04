Tyler Farr at the Surf on Saturday
Tyler Farr at the Surf on Saturday

Midwest native Tyler Farr will appear Saturday at the Surf Ballroom, bringing his songwriting skills and "unique voice" to the stage.

Farr co-wrote the songs "Hey Y'all" for Cole Swindell and "She's Just Like That," for Joe Nichols. He released his first single, "Hot Mess," co-written with Rhett Akins, in 2012.

Other hits include "Redneck Crazy," "Whiskey in My Water," and "A Guy Walks Into a Bar," which became his first No. 1 single on Billboard Country Airplay in May 2015.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door and are available by phone at 641-357-6151, online at surfballroom.com, or at the ballroom, 460 N. Shore Dr. in Clear Lake.

