Tyler Farr at the Surf on Saturday

Midwest native Tyler Farr will appear Saturday at the Surf Ballroom, bringing his songwriting skills and "unique voice" to the stage.

Farr co-wrote the songs "Hey Y'all" for Cole Swindell and "She's Just Like That," for Joe Nichols. He released his first single, "Hot Mess," co-written with Rhett Akins, in 2012.

Other hits include "Redneck Crazy," "Whiskey in My Water," and "A Guy Walks Into a Bar," which became his first No. 1 single on Billboard Country Airplay in May 2015.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door and are available by phone at 641-357-6151, online at surfballroom.com, or at the ballroom, 460 N. Shore Dr. in Clear Lake.

