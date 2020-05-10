Twenty-five NIACC student leaders honored
0 comments

Twenty-five NIACC student leaders honored

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

North Iowa Area Community College has recognized 25 student leaders as part of the Pathways to Success program. Honorees were nominated by NIACC faculty and staff for their academic achievement, positive attitude, character, teamwork, and ability to inspire others.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic students were recognized virtually on the NIACC website and on NIACC and NIACC Alumni Association social media pages.

Honored were: Isaac Branstad, Jackson Hamlin, Carter Olk, all of Clear Lake; Katie Garnas, Isaiah Monson, both of Forest City; Kolton Kinne, of Hanlontown; Emma Davison, Jessalyn Frenz, Rylee Hickman, Katelyn Knudsvig, Sarah Wendel, all of Mason City; Paige DeArmoun, of Northwood; Avery Marley and Jared Popp, both of Osage; Aaron DeVries and Kyle Rooney, of Sheffield.

NIACC’s 30th annual Pathways to Success virtual event was sponsored by the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, Tony and Sue Coloff, and the NIACC Student Government.

The NIACC Alumni Association was formed in 1991 and is structured under the NIACC Foundation. If you are a MCJC / NIACC Alumni visit www.niacc.edu/alumni to join the no-cost alumni association.

NIACC LOGO
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Aliseo Urbina VanHorn
Births

Aliseo Urbina VanHorn

Oscar Urbina and Anna VanHorn of Lima, Peru, welcome the birth of a son. Aliseo Urbina VanHorn was born at 5:13 a.m. on April 20, 2020, at Cli…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News