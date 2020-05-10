Twenty-five NIACC student leaders honored

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

North Iowa Area Community College has recognized 25 student leaders as part of the Pathways to Success program. Honorees were nominated by NIACC faculty and staff for their academic achievement, positive attitude, character, teamwork, and ability to inspire others.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic students were recognized virtually on the NIACC website and on NIACC and NIACC Alumni Association social media pages.

Honored were: Isaac Branstad, Jackson Hamlin, Carter Olk, all of Clear Lake; Katie Garnas, Isaiah Monson, both of Forest City; Kolton Kinne, of Hanlontown; Emma Davison, Jessalyn Frenz, Rylee Hickman, Katelyn Knudsvig, Sarah Wendel, all of Mason City; Paige DeArmoun, of Northwood; Avery Marley and Jared Popp, both of Osage; Aaron DeVries and Kyle Rooney, of Sheffield.

NIACC’s 30th annual Pathways to Success virtual event was sponsored by the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, Tony and Sue Coloff, and the NIACC Student Government.

The NIACC Alumni Association was formed in 1991 and is structured under the NIACC Foundation. If you are a MCJC / NIACC Alumni visit www.niacc.edu/alumni to join the no-cost alumni association.

