The 34th annual Mason City TubaChristmas concert will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Southbridge Mall’s Center Court in Mason City.
Any tuba, sousaphone, euphonium or baritone player of any age who would like to participate is asked to attend a rehearsal Saturday morning in the Mason City High School band room. Registration is at at 10 a.m. with a rehearsal starting at 10:30 a.m. Musicians should bring their own instrument, decorated with seasonal ornaments, lights, or bright Christmas colors, a Santa hat and music stand.
TubaChristmas began in 1974 at the Ice Rink Stage of New York City’s Rockefeller Center, where more than 300 tuba, baritone and euphonium players gathered to honor the memory of world-renowned tuba player and Iowa native William J. Bell.
For more information on TubaChristmas, contact Jeff Kirkpatrick, TubaChristmas conductor, at 641-732-3102 or jkirkpatrick@osage.k12.ia.us.
