True North Nutrition set to open in downtown Clear Lake

A favorite restaurant of the Garner community is getting ready to expand.

Engaged couple Emily Conlin and Austin Scott are preparing to open their second nutrition club, True North Nutrition, in downtown Clear Lake.

The couple moved to northern Iowa from Wisconsin to open up their first nutrition club, but they quickly came to love the community surrounding them.

“We wanted to bring the community something a little bit healthier,” Scott said. “And we fell in love with the community, so we really wanted to plant some roots here.”

“Being in smaller towns like Garner and Clear Lake really just makes our souls happy,” Conlin added. “It’s nice to be in a smaller community where you actually know everybody and see everybody.”

Conlin and Scott opened 321 Nutrition in Garner this past November. Their first location has been such a success that they’re opening their second location only six months later.

True North Nutrition aims to bring “healthy fast food” to the northern Iowa area, offering meal replacement shakes and healthy energizing teas. They also provide wellness coach services for those looking to lose weight or add muscle.

