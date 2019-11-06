{{featured_button_text}}

Experience an authentic reproduction of The Doors, Led Zeppelin, and Pink Floyd on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. The show includes a laser light show and 12-foot video screen. Every note of every song is recreated down to the smallest detail.

Relive the 70s and make some memories to replace the ones you've lost.

Tickets are $17 in advance, $22 at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.surfballroom.com/boxoffice/

