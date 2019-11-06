Experience an authentic reproduction of The Doors, Led Zeppelin, and Pink Floyd on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. The show includes a laser light show and 12-foot video screen. Every note of every song is recreated down to the smallest detail.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Relive the 70s and make some memories to replace the ones you've lost.
Tickets are $17 in advance, $22 at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.surfballroom.com/boxoffice/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.