Tour Mason City's most famous building

Wright on the Park, the non-profit organization which owns the hotel, offers guided tours, as well as souvenirs, books, gifts, and artwork showcasing Mason City’s rich architectural history.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The building, which originally also included a bank and office space, was designed and by Frank Lloyd Wright, who also initiated construction, It is the last remaining Wright hotel in the world.

The year of its initial opening inspired the name of the hotel’s 1910 Grille, a fine dining restaurant located on the main floor, as well as the 1910 Lounge, located on the lower level. The lounge is also home to a 100-year-old billiards table, which can still be used by guests.

Wright on the Park's headquarters at 17 S. Federal on the downtown plaza in Mason City is open Tuesday – Friday 10 A.M. to 3 P.M., and closed Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Visit www.wrightonthepark.org for times and admission prices.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.