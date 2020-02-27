You are the owner of this article.
Tour Mason City's most famous building
Tour Mason City's most famous building

Skylight room

 Historic Park Inn Skylight room.

Wright on the Park, the non-profit organization which owns the hotel, offers guided tours, as well as souvenirs, books, gifts, and artwork showcasing Mason City’s rich architectural history.

The building, which originally also included a bank and office space, was designed and by Frank Lloyd Wright, who also initiated construction, It is the last remaining Wright hotel in the world.

The year of its initial opening inspired the name of the hotel’s 1910 Grille, a fine dining restaurant located on the main floor, as well as the 1910 Lounge, located on the lower level. The lounge is also home to a 100-year-old billiards table, which can still be used by guests.

Wright on the Park's headquarters at 17 S. Federal on the downtown plaza in Mason City is open Tuesday – Friday 10 A.M. to 3 P.M., and closed Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

 Visit www.wrightonthepark.org for times and admission prices.

