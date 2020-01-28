Too cool for school: Adults Only Spelling Bee

Brush the dust off your dictionary, Brix is hosting its Adults Only Spelling Bee, 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The $10 ticket price will get you entrance into the contest and one drink (up to $5). Pass the round and earn another drink. There will be 4 rounds, with increasing difficulty and quirky rules.
Just as in a traditional spelling bee, participants can ask for part of speech, origin, definition and to hear it in an (off-color) sentence. Anyone still playing after four rounds will enter the sudden death round until there is one left standing. Winner gets a $10 bar credit, T-shirt and bragging rights.
Tickets are available at Brix up until 7:30 p.m. or until all 20 spots are taken.