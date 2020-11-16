Todd Kyle celebrates 25 years at Charles City Aeronautics

Charles City Aeronautics, Inc. (d/b/a North Iowa Air Service and Central Iowa Air Service) Vice-President and Chief Pilot Todd E. Kyle is celebrating his 25th Anniversary with the company this year.

Kyle began his career in aviation in 1995 working part-time line service at the company’s Charles City location with his father and grandfather, William and Lyle Kyle. He earned his pilot’s license at 18, and continued to expand his flying skills by earning his ratings to achieve his goal of becoming a charter pilot. After graduating from the University of Northern Iowa in 1999, Todd joined the company full-time as pilot and aircraft sales.

In 2001, William and Todd were awarded the contract for service at the Mason City Municipal Airport, creating North Iowa Air Service. Todd moved to Mason City to run that operation, building up a successful charter, aircraft management, maintenance, fueling and flight instruction business.

Today, Todd runs the charter / aircraft management fleet at Charles City Aeronautics’ locations in Charles City, Mason City and Ames, in addition to his duties as chief pilot at all locations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.