TimberCrest at Glen Oaks hires Boyd as property manager

Boyd joined One Vision in September 2019. Before joining One Vision, she served as an operations manager with senior housing and as a manager for Country Meadow Place. Boyd has a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Buena Vista University.

TimberCrest at Glen Oaks is an independent living community for 55+ residents in Clear Lake. Glen Oaks Community is owned by One Vision. One Vision is a nonprofit charitable organization that provides services to more than 550 individuals so they may achieve greater independence through personal choice and community involvement. For more information go to www.glenoakscommunity.org.