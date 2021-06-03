Thursdays on Main returns to Clear Lake

After a two-year-long hiatus, Thursdays on Main will make its return to Clear Lake.

For the first time since September of 2019, Thursdays on Main will be held in downtown Clear Lake this Thursday, June 3.

Stacy Doughan, the president, CEO and secretary of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, is excited to see the return of the event.

“I think the entire community, as well as visitors, are really excited for Thursdays on Main to come back,” Doughan said. “It’s just a great opportunity for everyone to get out and get downtown!”

Thursdays on Main will feature a variety of entertainment options, including live music, a vendor street market and a late-night movie in the park. Retail stores in downtown Clear Lake will be open for extended hours to accommodate the event all summer.

There will also be a new wrinkle added to Thursdays on Main, with local special entertainment acts every week.

“We’re excited for people to shop our retailers, enjoy some live music and enjoy some company that they weren’t able to last year,” Doughan said.