Thursdays on Main returns to Clear Lake
Thursdays Main 2

Jill and Bob Branstad of Clear Lake dance in the street to the music of Stage Write as others sit and listen during Thursdays on Main in Clear Lake.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette

After a two-year-long hiatus, Thursdays on Main will make its return to Clear Lake.

For the first time since September of 2019, Thursdays on Main will be held in downtown Clear Lake this Thursday, June 3.

Stacy Doughan, the president, CEO and secretary of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, is excited to see the return of the event.

“I think the entire community, as well as visitors, are really excited for Thursdays on Main to come back,” Doughan said. “It’s just a great opportunity for everyone to get out and get downtown!”

Thursdays Main 3

People flood downtown Clear Lake during Thursdays on Main in Clear Lake in 2017.

Thursdays on Main will feature a variety of entertainment options, including live music, a vendor street market and a late-night movie in the park. Retail stores in downtown Clear Lake will be open for extended hours to accommodate the event all summer.

There will also be a new wrinkle added to Thursdays on Main, with local special entertainment acts every week.

“We’re excited for people to shop our retailers, enjoy some live music and enjoy some company that they weren’t able to last year,” Doughan said.

This week’s live music will feature the Midwest Rock & Soul Revue, a five-person band that plays rock and soul music from the 1950s to the '70s. The movie in the park, “War with Grandpa,” gets going at 9:00 p.m.

The special entertainment is Strike! Theatre, a theatre group based in Forest City featuring young adults from northern Iowa hoping to showcase their talents to a larger audience. They’ll be participating in Thursdays on Main throughout the summer.

Thursdays on Main is set to run every Thursday, except for July 1, from this Thursday through Aug. 19.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

