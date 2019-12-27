Three new staff join Clear Lake Bank & Trust
Three new staff join Clear Lake Bank & Trust

Clear Lake Bank & Trust has hired several new employees.

Kayla Moe-Perez is a mortgage loan processor in the Real Estate department and will be based at the bank's Clear Lake location. 

Chad Lunning has also joined the team as the vice president of ag & commercial lending in the Garner office and started in November. Lunning has been involved in the banking industry since 2013.

Val Carolus joined the CLBT team in the Garner office as a teller. She has 16 years of banking experience, the majority of which has been spent in the Garner/Klemme area.

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner and Mason City.

