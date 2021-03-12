 Skip to main content
Thornton High Alumni banquet canceled
The Thornton High School Alumni Banquet for 2021 will not be held this year, due to COVID-19.

The Alumni Banquet will return in June 2022. Alumni will receive a letter with details at a later date.

Any questions, please contact David, 641-357-5460; Mary, 641-358-6259; Audrene, 515-243-1679; or Martha, 641-998-2875.

