WAVERLY — A $150,000 challenge grant, provided by O. Jay and Pat Tomson of Mason City, will support scholarships for students enrolled in Wartburg College and Wartburg Theological Seminary’s Integrated B.A./M.Div. Degrees Program for ordained ministry.
The program, a partnership between the Lutheran-affiliated college and seminary, streamlines the preparation for pastoral ministry for first-career ministerial students.
Funded by a nearly $500,000 grant from the Kern Family Foundation, the program includes three years of undergraduate education at Wartburg College with at least one semester using the Wartburg Theological Seminary digital learning platform. Students will spend the final three years serving in a congregation while completing their master’s studies through Wartburg Seminary.
Students can choose among 12 undergraduate majors and can become a Lutheran minister in six years instead of eight.
“The collaboration of Wartburg College with Wartburg Seminary to encourage students who desire to serve as clergy and obtain both a bachelor of arts degree and master of divinity without incurring burdensome debt is a very worthwhile endeavor,” said O. Jay Tomson. “The program is still in its infancy, but it is growing, already showing very positive results at both institutions. It will be exciting to watch as this unfolds.”
The first round of scholarship support applied to students who enrolled in 2018 and 2019. This new challenge grant is available to students who plan to enroll in the program in 2020. Students who receive this scholarship will also receive a scholarship from the Kern Foundation, along with other financial aid from Wartburg College
In its second year, enrollment in the program doubled from three to six students. The program goal is to enroll 10 new students each year.
