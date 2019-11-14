{{featured_button_text}}

The Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre Company will present three showings of “The Snow Queen” on Nov. 21, in the Salsbury Room at the MacNider Art Museum at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

All shows will be free and open to the public. Seating is first-come, first-served. Doors will open for seating 15 minutes before each show. 

'The Snow Queen'

The Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre Company will present three showings of “The Snow Queen” on Nov. 21, in the Salsbury Room at the MacNider Art Museum at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Eulenspiegel's adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale uses miniature Bohemian marionettes that interact on the pages of two extra-large pop-up storybooks. There is also a storyteller who relates to the audience as well as the puppets.  

Please call 641-421-3666 to register groups of 10 or more for the daytime shows. Schools are eligible for a bus subsidy while funds last.

More information can be found at the museum’s website at www.macniderart.org, on its Facebook page, or by calling 641-421-3666.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments