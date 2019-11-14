The Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre Company will present three showings of “The Snow Queen” on Nov. 21, in the Salsbury Room at the MacNider Art Museum at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
All shows will be free and open to the public. Seating is first-come, first-served. Doors will open for seating 15 minutes before each show.
You have free articles remaining.
Eulenspiegel's adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale uses miniature Bohemian marionettes that interact on the pages of two extra-large pop-up storybooks. There is also a storyteller who relates to the audience as well as the puppets.
Please call 641-421-3666 to register groups of 10 or more for the daytime shows. Schools are eligible for a bus subsidy while funds last.
More information can be found at the museum’s website at www.macniderart.org, on its Facebook page, or by calling 641-421-3666.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.