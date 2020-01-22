You are the owner of this article.
'The Good Humor Men 2' are back in Mason City
'The Good Humor Men 2' are back in Mason City

Three of America's funniest stand-up comedians are coming to Mason City for a one-night haha-palooza on Saturday in "The Good Humor Men 2," sponsored by the NIACC Performing Arts & Leadership Series.

Pete Lee ("The Tonight Show" and Comedy Central) returns with comics Keith Alberstadt ("The Late Show" and "Last Comic Standing") and Andy Hendrickson ("The Late Show with David Letterman"). Irreverence will abound.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in NIACC's auditorium.

All tickets are $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.niacc.edu/boxoffice or call the NIACC Box Office at 641-422-4188.

