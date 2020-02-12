'The Gingerbread Lady' at Mason City Community Theatre
'The Gingerbread Lady' at Mason City Community Theatre

Lisa Grouette

The play that won actress Maureen Stapleton a Tony Award is coming to Mason City.

Mason City Community Theatre will open "The Gingerbread Lady," at 7 p.m. Thursday (tonight) at the theater.

Evy Meara is a popular singer who has hit the skids. After a short stay in rehab, her best friend, age-defying Toby, her daughter Polly, and Jimmy Perry, a gay actor try to help her adjust to sobriety with a jolly birthday party. Enter Lou Tanner, a former lover, who ends up giving her a black eye.

The party is a wash out, the “gingerbread lady” falls off the wagon and hits the ropes once again.

The MCCT box office is open 1 p.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, check out https://mccommunitytheatre.wixsite.com/mcct

