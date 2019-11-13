{{featured_button_text}}
'The Gift of the Magi'

'The Gift of the Magi' is being performed by the Iowa River Players.

The Iowa River Players will perform holiday favorite 'The Gift of the Magi,' Friday through Sunday and again Nov. 22-24 at the Iowa River Players Theater, 901 Broadway St., Rowan.

Mason City resident Vicki Shanks is part of the cast.

"The Gift of the Magi" was first published as short story by O. Henry in 1905, and tells the story of a husband and wife trying to find each other the perfect gift for Christmas with very little money.

The inevitable plot twist at the end offers a lesson in deep love, sacrifice and can be compared to the timeless story of the Magi visiting the baby Jesus.

See www.iowariverplayers.org for information on performance times and ticket cost.

