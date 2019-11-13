The Iowa River Players will perform holiday favorite 'The Gift of the Magi,' Friday through Sunday and again Nov. 22-24 at the Iowa River Players Theater, 901 Broadway St., Rowan.
Mason City resident Vicki Shanks is part of the cast.
"The Gift of the Magi" was first published as short story by O. Henry in 1905, and tells the story of a husband and wife trying to find each other the perfect gift for Christmas with very little money.
You have free articles remaining.
The inevitable plot twist at the end offers a lesson in deep love, sacrifice and can be compared to the timeless story of the Magi visiting the baby Jesus.
See www.iowariverplayers.org for information on performance times and ticket cost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
That website should be www.iowariverplayerstheater.org
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.