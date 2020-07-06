The Foster and Evelyn Barkema Charitable Trust seeks applicants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The window to apply for a 2020 grant from The Foster and Evelyn Barkema Charitable Trust is now open.

The Barkema Charitable Trust was organized for the purpose of making grants to qualified tax-exempt organizations. Special consideration is given to qualified 501(c)(3) organizations which are of a charitable, educational, literary, health or public service nature and are located within the Belmond-Klemme, Hampton-Dumont-CAL or West Fork school districts.

Consideration may also be given to hospitals and medical facilities, and to human service (charitable) organizations located outside the school districts but that serve residents in those communities.

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30. Forms may be obtained by contacting Zoe Brown, PO Box 461, Hampton, Iowa 50441, or email: barkematrust@hotmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.