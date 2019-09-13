The deadline for applying for a 2019 grant from The Foster and Evelyn Barkema Charitable Trust is approaching.
The Barkema Charitable Trust was organized for the purpose of making grants to qualified tax-exempt organizations. Special consideration is given to qualified 501(c)(3) organizations which are of a charitable, educational, literary, health or public service nature and are located within the Belmond-Klemme, Hampton-Dumont-CAL or West Fork school districts.
Consideration may also be given to hospitals and medical facilities, and to human service (charitable) organizations located outside the school districts but that serve residents in those communities.
Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30. Forms may be obtained by contacting Zoe Brown, PO Box 461, Hampton, Iowa 50441, or email: barkematrust@hotmail.com.
