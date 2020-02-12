'The Florida Project' free film at MacNider

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum’s 2020 Winter Film Series, Films in February, continues at 2 p.m. Saturday with "The Florida Project."

The Florida Project tells the story of a 6-year-old and her group of friends whose summer break is filled with childhood wonder, possibility and a sense of adventure while the adults around them struggle with hard times.

The film is rated R (for language throughout, disturbing behavior, sexual references and some drug material) and is 115 minutes long.

Admission to all films is free and open to the public. Popcorn will be provided. After the film the Museum will host a discussion group for any who would like to attend.

For more information about the film series or for a complete list of films with descriptions, please visit www.macniderart.org or call 641-421-3666. The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is located at 303 Second St. SE, Mason City.

