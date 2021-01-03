 Skip to main content
There are no words to say how grateful we are for all your love and support.

The Al DeWitt family

Idona Schott, 105
Thanks

Idona Schott, 105

Idona (Gesme) Schott will be celebrating her 105th birthday on December 26, 2020. Idona holds the record for longevity in the Gesme lineage.

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

Thank you for all the cards I received for my 96th birthday. Each card held a special memory. Thanks for the memories.

Dorothy Kahl, 80
Thanks

Dorothy Kahl, 80

  Updated

Dorothy Kahl of Mason City, formerly of Nora Springs, will be celebrating her 80th birthday on December 17, 2020. Join her children Robert Kah…

