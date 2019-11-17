{{featured_button_text}}

The family of Jane “Gran” Coe would like to sincerely thank everyone who reached out to each of us as we mourn her passing. Whether it be a card with kind words written inside, a phone call, a text or coming to her Celebration of Life, each of you helped to make a difficult time much easier to endure. We are grateful for the great memories some of you shared and the meals or goodies some of you brought to the house, but most of all, we feel extremely blessed to know she was loved by so many of you, and she will be remembered for a very long time.

The family of Jane Coe

