Thank You Feb 2, 2021 6 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank You from Earl Opheim 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Thank You Jan 26, 2021 Thank You from The Family of James Polsdofer Thanks Earl Opheim, 95 Jan 10, 2021 Earl Opheim of Mason City, Iowa, will celebrate his 95th birthday on January 13, 2021. He was born in Bode, Iowa in 1926. You may help Earl ce… +2 Thanks Don Fix retires Jan 10, 2021 Retirement - Frito-Lay / PepsiCo Don Fix of Mason City. 42 years of service. Thanks Thank You Jan 10, 2021 We would like to thank all of our family and friends for the expressions of sympathy during the loss of our loved one, Glen Heinzerling. All o…