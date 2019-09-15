{{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, August 23, I celebrated my 90th Birthday and was invited to concelebrate an anniversary Mass on Saturday to celebrate St. Patrick’s 60th Anniversary of their church building. Combining the two celebrations turned out to be a memorable and happy event. A lot of years were involved. I thank Father John Gossman, St. Patrick’s Pastor, and Matt Berry and wife, Jean, for helping to plan and all who responded with their presence, cards and gifts, and a lunch that followed Mass. Other parishes that I served through the years were contacted, and it made for a nice reunion. Actually, it turned out to be a week celebrating. Grateful to all of you.

Msgr. Joe Slepicka

