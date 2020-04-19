Gary Ginapp wishes to thank all the participants of the Celebration of Life held in his honor on April 11th. A special thank you to Rob Grayson of Hospice for the Veteran Certificate and pin presentation, and to Jeannine Larson for the beautiful “Quilt of Valor.” Gary enjoyed seeing all of you via Zoom and hearing all the funny stories, anecdotes and adventures shared not only by immediate and extended family, but by three generations of friends and neighbors of family. Words cannot express how much the amazing tributes to Gary’s legacy and “legend” mean to him.