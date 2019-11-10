I wish to thank all who sent me so many beautiful birthday cards! The daily trip to the mailbox held a ray of sunshine through each day of rain. Notes of empathy and well wishes from those in similar situation as mine are deeply appreciated.
Again, thank you. Terri Marsh
