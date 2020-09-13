 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thank You
0 comments

Thank You

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thanks to family and friends for the cards, calls, and gifts, helping me celebrate my 85th Birthday!

Duane Vaudt

Celebrations weblogo

Celebrations
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reimers 50th Wedding Anniversary
Thanks

Reimers 50th Wedding Anniversary

  • Updated

Barbara Eddy of Swaledale and Kenneth Reimers of Rockwell were married on August 22, 1970, at the First Christian Church in Mason City, Iowa. …

Terry Alcorn, 80
Thanks

Terry Alcorn, 80

  • Updated

Terry Alcorn of Clear Lake celebrated his 80th birthday on Friday, August 28. Joining him will be his family: Kit and Wendy Alcorn, Clear Lake…

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

Thank you to everyone who remembered me on my 90th birthday. The phone calls, cards and well wishes made my birthday week very special.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News