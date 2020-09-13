Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Thanks to family and friends for the cards, calls, and gifts, helping me celebrate my 85th Birthday!
Duane Vaudt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!