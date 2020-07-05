Thank You
0 comments

Thank You

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you for the cards and greetings in honor of my 90th birthday party, so greatly appreciated.

Clarence Ermer

Celebrations weblogo

Celebrations
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

A huge thank you to all our friends and relatives who sent us 50th Anniversary cards. It was wonderful to hear from so many. It meant the worl…

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

Thank You for all the cards and best wishes on our 60th Wedding Anniversary!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News