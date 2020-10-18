The family of Larry Phearman would like to thank all of our family, friends, and neighbors for the prayers, food, cards, and memorials we received. Your kindness and thoughtfulness helped our family through this difficult time.

We would also like to thank the staff and neighbors of Homestead Assisted Living for being so supportive. Thank you to Hospice of North Iowa for the kind, compassionate and caring staff who helped our family. Thank you to pastoral staff at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family, especially Reverend Josh Link who not only celebrated the funeral but also took time to visit dad at his window. Thank you to the staff on 4E who cared for our family during his hospitalization. Father Paul Lippstock was also very kind and compassionate during his hospitalization. Thank you to Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel staff for helping us with arrangements.