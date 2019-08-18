{{featured_button_text}}

Special thanks to everyone for the many beautiful cards, the emails, and for personal messages I received celebrating my 80th birthday. It all made the day very memorable. Thanks to my children for making it so fantastic. It was a great day!

Sincerely,

Sharon Bosma

