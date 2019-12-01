Words cannot express all the things I feel.
Thank you to all who came to my open house, to those who sent cards and good wishes. A special thank you to the Methodist Church family who worked in the kitchen and served the food.
Thank you to all who took part in the program, the church choir, the readers, the vocalists and Pastor Mike. Thank you to my neighbors who help me and the church people who give me rides to my appointments.
I am fortunate to live in such a loving, caring town.
God Bless each of you for making my 100th birthday special.
Maynard Isenberger
